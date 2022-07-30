Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Dane County, chance for flooding continues Saturday night
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but more showers and storms are is in the forecast for tonight. Rain will be heavy in spots and isolated flash flooding is possible.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for seve…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hig…