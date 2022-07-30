 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

