Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms...some strong, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. Wind…
Wisconsinites are bracing for a hot and humid start to the week while hanging on to the promise of cooler temperatures by Friday.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison f…