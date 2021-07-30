Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.