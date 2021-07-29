Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.