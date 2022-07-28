 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

