Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

