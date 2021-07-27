 Skip to main content
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

