This evening in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Heat index values will reach the mid-90s on Saturday across southern Wisconsin, with a chance for strong storms that could provide some relief, according to forecasters.
With all of southern Wisconsin in some level of drought, storms that are possible over the next few days are much needed, according to forecasters.
Highs will rise from the low 80s to cracking 90 over the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.