Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.