 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.3. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics