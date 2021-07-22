This evening's outlook for Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.3. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
