Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.3. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.