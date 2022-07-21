This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
