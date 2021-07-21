 Skip to main content
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

