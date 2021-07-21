For the drive home in Madison: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday will be gloomy, but southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures Friday into the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
With all of southern Wisconsin in some level of drought, storms that are possible over the next few days are much needed, according to forecasters.