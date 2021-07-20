For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
