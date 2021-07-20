 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics