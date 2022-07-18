Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
