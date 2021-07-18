 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

