For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
