Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph.