 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

German villages count cost of floods, landslide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics