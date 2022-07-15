Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.