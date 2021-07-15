For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
