Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

