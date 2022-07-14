Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.