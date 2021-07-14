 Skip to main content
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch. Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

