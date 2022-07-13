 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

