This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Showers and storms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, as clouds and cooler weather replace sun and heat, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see an inch or more of rain in storms Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low…
For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. S…
Southern Wisconsin won’t see highs back in the 80s until Tuesday, according to forecasters.