This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
