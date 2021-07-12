Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Showers and storms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, as clouds and cooler weather replace sun and heat, according to forecasters.
Heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s are expected across southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin won’t see highs back in the 80s until Tuesday, according to forecasters.
