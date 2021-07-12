 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mel B still cant believe spice girls success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics