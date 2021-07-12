Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.