Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Roughly half of the last 75 years have had a “vanishing” cold pool, with many of the other years getting very close to vanishing.
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temp…