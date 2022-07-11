Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.