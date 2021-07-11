 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed spaceflight successfully takes off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics