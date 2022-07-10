Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.