Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast.

