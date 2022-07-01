 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

