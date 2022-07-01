Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
