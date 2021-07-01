 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme heat melting snowpack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics