January 2020 closing weather a massive contrast to end of January 2019 for Wisconsin

Last January closed with highs of 4, 21, 6, 10 below and 5 below, and lows of 12 below, 2, 18 below, 26 below and 26 below in Madison, as Polar Vortex-influenced cold set records across the state.
The end of this January will be as pleasant (for the middle of winter) as the end of last January was painful, with above-normal highs in the 30s into the first weekend of February, according to forecasters.
The relative warmth should lead to some melting of the 7.1 inches of snow that fell in the days-long storm that finally exited the area Saturday: 0.2 inches on Wednesday, 1.3 inches on Thursday, 2.1 inches on Friday, and 3.5 inches on Saturday, as recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The National Weather Service said the area could see some patchy freezing drizzle Monday morning, again Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Chances for precipitation return later in the week at 20% for snow Thursday night through Friday night, and 30% for rain and snow Saturday and Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Monday through Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 33, 31, 32, 30, 35, 38 and 39, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 25, 21, 20, 23, 28 and 29.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 33 at 12:13 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 56 for Jan. 26, set in 1944.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 27 at 11:59 p.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 50 degrees above the record low of 23 below for Jan. 26, set in 2019.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.73 inches, 0.7 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.25 inches, 0.48 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 26 is 1.15 inches, set in 1974.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s January and 2020 snow total stayed at 18.6 inches, 7.8 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.5 inches, 2.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.2 inches, 8.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 26 is 12.6 inches, set in 1996.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
