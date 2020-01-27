January 2020 closing a massive contrast to end of January 2019 closing for Wisconsin

Last January closed with highs of 4, 21, 6, 10 below and 5 below, and lows of 12 below, 2, 18 below, 26 below and 26 below in Madison, as Polar Vortex-influenced cold set records across the state.

The end of this January will be as pleasant (for the middle of winter) as the end of last January was painful, with above-normal highs in the 30s into the first weekend of February, according to forecasters.

The relative warmth should lead to some melting of the 7.1 inches of snow that fell in the days-long storm that finally exited the area Saturday: 0.2 inches on Wednesday, 1.3 inches on Thursday, 2.1 inches on Friday, and 3.5 inches on Saturday, as recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The National Weather Service said the area could see some patchy freezing drizzle Monday morning, again Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Chances for precipitation return later in the week at 20% for snow Thursday night through Friday night, and 30% for rain and snow Saturday and Saturday night.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Monday through Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 33, 31, 32, 30, 35, 38 and 39, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 25, 21, 20, 23, 28 and 29.