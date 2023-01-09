This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
