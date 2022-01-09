 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics