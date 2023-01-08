 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics