This evening in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.21. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Lake Mendota is now completely frozen, but Madisonians should be careful because it may still be too thin to walk on.
The thick fog could make roads dangerous Sunday evening. If the fog freezes, it could also make roads slick.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.71. A 16-degree l…
This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26. 19 degrees is …
Madison's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might …