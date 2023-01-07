 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

