Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.25. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

