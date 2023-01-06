 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

