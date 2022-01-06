Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
