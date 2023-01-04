 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

