Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.63. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.