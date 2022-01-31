Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
