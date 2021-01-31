This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.98. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
