This evening in Madison: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
Like the snowstorm earlier this week, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
Meteorologists are uncertain whether the snowstorm will track north into Wisconsin or south into Illinois.
