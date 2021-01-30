Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.21. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.