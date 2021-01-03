Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30.35. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.