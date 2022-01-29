 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics