For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chills reached 27 below Wednesday morning and are expected to dip again to 19 below over the weekend.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Wind chills were down around 20 below early Tuesday and could hit 30 below early Wednesday, before temperatures moderate, according to forecasters.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will go from the teens to the 30s and back to the teens over the next week, according to forecasters.
After a snowy weekend into Monday across southern Wisconsin, temperatures will be headed back below zero for the next couple of mornings, according to forecasters.
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.
