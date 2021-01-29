Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.