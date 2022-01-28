Madison's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
