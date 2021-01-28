For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.82. 10 degrees …
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
Meteorologists are uncertain whether the snowstorm will track north into Wisconsin or south into Illinois.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
