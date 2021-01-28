 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

